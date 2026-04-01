Maharashtra ends standing protocol for convicted or summoned MPs, MLAs India Apr 30, 2026

Maharashtra just updated its rules: now, government officials do not have to stand up or greet MLAs or MPs who have been convicted or called in for legal inquiries.

This new protocol, rolled out on April 28, 2026, replaces last year's rule that required officials to rise and greet elected representatives when they arrived for a meeting and when they departed.