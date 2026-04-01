Maharashtra ends standing protocol for convicted or summoned MPs, MLAs
Maharashtra just updated its rules: now, government officials do not have to stand up or greet MLAs or MPs who have been convicted or called in for legal inquiries.
This new protocol, rolled out on April 28, 2026, replaces last year's rule that required officials to rise and greet elected representatives when they arrived for a meeting and when they departed.
Rajesh Aggrawal: treat investigated lawmakers equally
The change is all about keeping things neutral and fair. Chief Secretary Rajesh Aggrawal says the goal is to treat lawmakers under investigation like any other citizen: no special treatment.
Officials explained that greeting or standing for these politicians could look like favoritism and might even affect inquiry outcomes.
The move is intended to ensure impartiality and avoid special treatment that could affect inquiry hearings.