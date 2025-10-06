Next Article
Maharashtra: Professor Gowari's family attacked in shocking robbery
India
A shocking robbery hit Arnala village near Virar, Maharashtra, early Monday morning.
Around 3am unknown attackers broke into Professor Sachin Gowari's ancestral home, seriously injuring his parents and sister before making off with valuables.
All 3 victims are hospitalized in critical condition
All three victims are hospitalized in critical condition.
Professor Gowari lives nearby with his own family and runs coaching classes in Virar.
Police have secured the area and are reviewing CCTV footage to track down those responsible. The investigation is ongoing.