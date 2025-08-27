Maharashtra proposes 13-hour work shifts, night shifts for women
Maharashtra is looking to shake up its labor laws with new draft rules that could allow factory shifts up to 13 hours and let women work night shifts.
The cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, has approved these 2025 rules and sent them for central approval.
There's also talk of raising private sector work hours from nine to 10.
What to expect if changes go through
If these changes go through, they'll impact how long people can work—and when—across factories and shops statewide.
The government says the move aims to boost jobs and investment, but it's also promising better safety for women plus more support for workers' families (think housing, healthcare, education).
Public feedback is open until early September, so your voice can actually help shape what happens next.