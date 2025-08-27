Delhi: 2 men cheat 19 Nepalis in visa scam

₹60 lakh laundered through hawala channels

When victims came to Delhi in July to collect their visas, the accused reportedly withheld their passports and money, even threatening them.

The fraud came to light after 22-year-old Sujan Khadka filed a complaint on August 25.

Police soon arrested Jayakab in Noida with multiple Nepali passports and digital evidence; his tip led to Rupesh's arrest in Delhi's Chhawla area.

Two other suspects are still missing. Investigators also found that around ₹60 lakh had been laundered through hawala channels into accounts linked to the group.

The case is ongoing as police search for more suspects and recover funds.