Man sets wife on fire over dowry, arrested

Man had faced charges for assaulting another woman last year

Vipin, along with his parents and brother, was arrested after CCTV footage showed him carrying Nikki to a car.

While initial reports blamed a cylinder blast, a police complaint by Nikki's sister-in-law alleged that Vipin set her on fire during an argument.

Notably, Vipin also faced charges in October 2024 for assaulting another woman but wasn't detained at the time due to bailable offenses.

There had been earlier signs of trouble between Vipin and Nikki since February 2024.