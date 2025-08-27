Rajasthan: 4 women, girls drown in river after car stranded
On Wednesday, a family in Chittorgarh, Rajasthan, faced a heartbreaking tragedy when their car was swept away by strong river currents.
They were returning from a temple in Bhilwara district and, after following GPS directions, ended up on a bridge that had been closed for months due to flooding.
Five family members climbed onto the car's roof, but before help could reach them, four were swept away by the floodwaters.
Search operations underway for missing child
Local police rushed to the scene using a rowing boat, guided by phone lights from those stranded.
Sadly, two women (Chanda and Mamta) and their daughters (Rutvi and Khushi) lost their lives; three bodies have been recovered so far while search teams are still looking for one missing child.
In another recent incident in Rajasthan's Jalore district, six young people drowned in the Sukdi river—three bodies have been found as rescue operations continue for the others.