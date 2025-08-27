Rajasthan: 4 women, girls drown in river after car stranded

Search operations underway for missing child

Local police rushed to the scene using a rowing boat, guided by phone lights from those stranded.

Sadly, two women (Chanda and Mamta) and their daughters (Rutvi and Khushi) lost their lives; three bodies have been recovered so far while search teams are still looking for one missing child.

In another recent incident in Rajasthan's Jalore district, six young people drowned in the Sukdi river—three bodies have been found as rescue operations continue for the others.