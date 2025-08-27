Next Article
Telangana: Argonda records 418mm rainfall; trains diverted
Heavy rains just hit Telangana's Kamareddy and Medak districts, with Argonda clocking a wild 418mm of rainfall.
Flooding got so bad that train routes like Bhiknoor-Talamadla and Akanpet-Medak were diverted after tracks went underwater.
Rescue teams pulling people to safety
News channels showed a couple of cars being washed away by rainwater in Kamareddy district, but rescue teams—including police and fire crews—have been pulling people to safety in places like Ramayampet, Annasagar, and Gunkul.
Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has called in disaster response forces and told officials to stay ready, especially since the weather office says even heavier rain could be on the way for several districts.