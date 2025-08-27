Telangana: Argonda records 418mm rainfall; trains diverted

Rescue teams pulling people to safety

News channels showed a couple of cars being washed away by rainwater in Kamareddy district, but rescue teams—including police and fire crews—have been pulling people to safety in places like Ramayampet, Annasagar, and Gunkul.

Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has called in disaster response forces and told officials to stay ready, especially since the weather office says even heavier rain could be on the way for several districts.