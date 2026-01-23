Maharashtra: School van driver arrested for molesting 4-year-old girl

How the case unfolded and community reaction

The girl's parents grew worried when she came home an hour late and seemed scared. After they comforted her, she shared what had happened, leading them to file a police complaint that evening.

Police arrested the driver under POCSO Act sections and seized his van, which also broke RTO rules by having a private license plate instead of the required yellow one.

Locals were upset and vandalized the vehicle in protest. The case has raised fresh concerns about child safety and stricter checks for school transport vehicles.