Maharashtra teamed with Adani, Reliance, NTPC, Bajaj for Konkan power
Maharashtra just teamed up with Adani, Reliance, NTPC, and Bajaj Group to plan proposed power projects in the Konkan region.
These moves are set to boost electricity supply and bring thousands of new jobs; pretty exciting news for anyone watching the state's growth.
Multi-L/cr investments, thousands of projected jobs
Adani Power is putting in ₹1.5 lakh crore for a 6,000 MW project and is expected to create 12,000 direct and indirect jobs.
Reliance is going even bigger: ₹2 lakh crore for 7,200 MW and over 1 lakh jobs.
NTPC will spend ₹1 lakh crore for another 7,200 MW project with about 5,000 jobs expected.
Bajaj Group's Lalitpur Power rounds things out with may invest ₹2 lakh crore for a 5,000 MW plant and around 3,000 jobs.
SHANTI Act may enable Konkan nuclear
Sites like Barsu and Purnagadh in Ratnagiri plus Devgadh in Sindhudurg are on the table (final spots depend on surveys).
The companies might use advanced nuclear tech thanks to the SHANTI Act, which encourages private investment.
Chief Minister Fadnavis says these efforts support India's net-zero goals; Renewable Energy Minister Atul Save adds that Maharashtra is all-in on expanding nuclear capacity nationwide.