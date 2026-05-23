Maharashtra teamed with Adani, Reliance, NTPC, Bajaj for Konkan power

Multi-L/cr investments, thousands of projected jobs

Adani Power is putting in ₹1.5 lakh crore for a 6,000 MW project and is expected to create 12,000 direct and indirect jobs.

Reliance is going even bigger: ₹2 lakh crore for 7,200 MW and over 1 lakh jobs.

NTPC will spend ₹1 lakh crore for another 7,200 MW project with about 5,000 jobs expected.

Bajaj Group's Lalitpur Power rounds things out with may invest ₹2 lakh crore for a 5,000 MW plant and around 3,000 jobs.