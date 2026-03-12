Maharashtra Vidhan Bhavan receives bomb threat amid ongoing Budget Session
What's the story
The Maharashtra Vidhan Bhavan in Mumbai received a bomb threat on Thursday, prompting a major security operation. The threat was received through the state legislature's official website before the day's proceedings began. In response, security agencies restricted access to the complex and stopped entry temporarily for a thorough search operation.
Threat details
Email mentioned 4 targets in Mumbai
According to Ram Shinde, the chairman of the state legislative council, the threat email was received at 6:57am and mentioned four targets: Mumbai Metro, Court, Vidhan Bhavan, and the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The Vidhan Bhavan premises are usually crowded with MLAs, MLCs, ministers and their staff during legislative sessions. A comprehensive search operation is now underway to ensure safety at this sensitive location.
Ongoing investigation
Searches nearly complete, no suspicious items found
The Minister of State for Home, Pankaj Bhoyar, said the searches were nearly complete and no suspicious items were found. He said it appears to be a hoax and there is no need for panic. The Budget Session started on March 6 and is expected to conclude on April 7.