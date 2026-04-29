Mahua Moitra faces Delhi suit over alleged Sharma AI video
India
Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Mahua Moitra is now facing a defamation case in Delhi after sharing a video of Uttar Pradesh Indian Police Service officer Ajay Pal Sharma, which the complaint says is a "fake AI-generated video."
The complaint argues the clip could mislead voters during West Bengal's elections.
Moitra stands by the video's authenticity, saying, "Am not BJP IT Cell."
Akhilesh Yadav questions Sharma's neutrality
Moitra's post stirred up more political drama, with Akhilesh Yadav questioning the neutrality of Sharma as an election observer.
The video allegedly shows Sharma dancing with women.
Sharma dismissed the controversy as a "cheap publicity stunt," while debates over fairness and election integrity keep growing.