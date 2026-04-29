Mahua Moitra faces Delhi suit over alleged Sharma AI video India Apr 29, 2026

Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Mahua Moitra is now facing a defamation case in Delhi after sharing a video of Uttar Pradesh Indian Police Service officer Ajay Pal Sharma, which the complaint says is a "fake AI-generated video."

The complaint argues the clip could mislead voters during West Bengal's elections.

Moitra stands by the video's authenticity, saying, "Am not BJP IT Cell."