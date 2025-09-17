'Make DTC bus...ambulance also accused': BMW crash accused in court 

The Delhi High Court has adjourned the hearing on Gaganpreet Kaur's bail plea till Saturday. Kaur was arrested for allegedly driving a BMW that crashed into a two-wheeler, killing senior Finance Ministry official Navjot Singh. The incident occurred near Dhaula Kuan in Delhi last Sunday. Singh died from his injuries, while his wife, Sandeep Kaur, was injured in the accident. Kaur was arrested on Monday.

Legal proceedings At least 5,000 accidents reported every year: Kaur's counsel Her lawyer, Ramesh Gupta, seeking bail in the case on Wednesday, argued that at least 5,000 accidents are reported across India every year. He also questioned the police's decision to invoke section 105 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita against Kaur. This section deals with culpable homicide not amounting to murder and prescribes punishment ranging from five years to life imprisonment.

Additional allegations DTC bus, ambulance should also be accused in case: Kaur Kaur also alleged that a Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) bus and an ambulance should be made accused in the case. She claimed the motorcycle rammed into the BMW after being knocked down by a DTC bus. An ambulance passed by but refused to help, she alleged. "An ambulance had stopped but refused to take them," Kaur said, questioning why police didn't seize the bus involved in the incident.

New charges Police add charges of evidence tampering against Kaur, husband Since the accused failed to inform police while taking the victims to a distant hospital, the police have added charges of culpable homicide and evidence tampering against Kaur and her husband, Parikshit. This is after they took Singh and his wife to Nulife Hospital, which was more than 19km away from the accident site. They also didn't make any PCR call for assistance or medical care despite big hospitals being nearby, the police said.