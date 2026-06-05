Malviya Nagar fire kills 21, prompting MCD Hauz Rani demolitions

Crackdown widens, Delhi orders citywide checks

Along with demolishing unsafe structures, the MCD cleared out illegally occupied footpaths near the site under tight police watch.

This crackdown is now expanding to other areas like Hauz Khas Village and Saidulajab, where more buildings are facing action or being sealed.

Meanwhile, the Delhi government has ordered citywide checks on hotels, restaurants, and hospitals for illegal construction and fire safety issues, hoping to prevent another tragedy like this.