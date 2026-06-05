Malviya Nagar fire kills 21, prompting MCD Hauz Rani demolitions
After a tragic fire at Malviya Nagar's Flourish Stay guest house claimed 21 lives (including 12 foreigners), Delhi authorities have started tearing down illegal buildings in Hauz Rani.
The guest house was alleged to have been operating beyond permitted capacity and without a sanctioned building plan, prompting the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) to act quickly.
Crackdown widens, Delhi orders citywide checks
Along with demolishing unsafe structures, the MCD cleared out illegally occupied footpaths near the site under tight police watch.
This crackdown is now expanding to other areas like Hauz Khas Village and Saidulajab, where more buildings are facing action or being sealed.
Meanwhile, the Delhi government has ordered citywide checks on hotels, restaurants, and hospitals for illegal construction and fire safety issues, hoping to prevent another tragedy like this.