Malviya Nagar Flourish stays fire kills 21, Jay Mishra missing
A tragic fire at Flourish Stays B and B in Delhi's Malviya Nagar on June 3 took 21 lives, including guests from Kyrgyzstan, Nigeria, Bangladesh, and Iraq.
Now, the spotlight is on Jay Mishra, the hotel's longtime accountant, who vanished right after the incident.
Police say documents tie Mishra closely to the hotel's finances and daily operations, and they're actively searching for him.
Flourish stays overcapacity, wiring probe underway
Turns out the hotel was running way more rooms than allowed, 28 instead of just six, and had poor ventilation plus a locked basement that slowed rescue efforts.
Investigators are looking into whether a short circuit or overloaded wiring started the blaze.
Meanwhile, police are gathering names of staff who might know what happened and digging into how such big safety gaps slipped through.