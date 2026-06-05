Malviya Nagar hotel fire kills 21 and highlights NOCs shortfall
India
A deadly hotel fire in Malviya Nagar that killed 21 people has put a spotlight on how unsafe many of Delhi's cooperative housing societies really are.
Out of 898 societies, only 101 have valid fire safety certificates (NOCs), leaving about 1.8 million people living without proper protection if a fire breaks out.
Delhi societies failed basic fire standards
Most housing societies either never applied for fire safety certificates, let them expire, or failed to meet the required standards, like having working emergency exits and firefighting equipment.
Violations are common across the city.
The recent tragedy is a tough reminder that these rules exist for a reason: to keep people safe.