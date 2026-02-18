Mamata Banerjee's ED case hearing postponed to March 18
The Supreme Court has delayed the Enforcement Directorate's (ED) case accusing West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and top state police officials of interfering with its January 8 raids.
The next hearing is now set for March 18.
The ED claims Banerjee and others tried to block searches at political strategy group I-PAC's office and a co-founder's home.
Banerjee denies allegations
Banerjee strongly denied the allegations, saying she only stepped in to protect her party's confidential election data—not to obstruct any investigation.
This clash isn't just about one raid; it reflects ongoing tensions between central agencies and opposition-ruled states, especially with big elections coming up in West Bengal.
The court will also decide if the ED overstepped its authority, while related cases continue in other courts.