Mamata's flight gets delayed due to storm in Kolkata
India
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's flight got stuck in the air for over an hour on Thursday because of heavy rain and strong winds in Kolkata.
She was heading back from campaign rallies in Andal, but her plane could not land as planned at 4pm due to the stormy weather.
Flight operations at Kolkata airport were temporarily suspended
Kolkata airport had to temporarily suspend flight operations for approximately 20 minutes since it was not safe, affecting Banerjee's flight.
Once the weather cleared up, her flight landed safely at 5:19pm and things at the airport got back to normal.
Just a reminder: sudden storms can really shake up travel plans!