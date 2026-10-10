Man, 26, dies by suicide, fiancee and family booked
India
A 26-year-old man died by suicide after a confrontation with his fiancee and an alleged assault by her family.
Police have booked the fiancee, her parents, and her brother for abetment to suicide under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.
The incident reportedly followed the man seeing his fiancee with someone else.
Brother says man assaulted, police searching
According to the man's brother, he was assaulted before locking himself in his room, where he later died.
He had exchanged WhatsApp messages and a video call with his fiancee.
Police say they are searching for the accused.