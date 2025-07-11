Next Article
Man assaults wife over loan dispute in Karnataka
In Davanagere, Karnataka, a loan repayment argument between a married couple turned violent on July 8, 2025.
Vijay allegedly bit off the tip of his wife Vidya's nose after she struggled to pay her loan installments.
Locals saw what happened and quickly took Vidya to the hospital for treatment.
Incident highlights domestic violence issue in India
Vidya filed a complaint leading to an FIR against Vijay, which was transferred to Channagiri Police Station due to jurisdiction rules.
This disturbing case is part of a bigger issue—domestic violence remains a significant problem in India, with many married women reporting abuse according to recent national survey data.
The incident highlights how urgent stronger support systems are for victims.