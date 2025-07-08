Next Article
Man detained in Agra for displaying Palestinian flag
Aman Khan, 22, was arrested in Agra after he waved a Palestinian flag during a Muharram procession near Nagla Faturi Ghat.
A short video of the moment quickly spread online, showing bystanders asking him to stop.
Khan said he found the flag on the ground
Police charged Khan under sections related to preventing offenses and breach of peace, saying his actions could have disturbed communal harmony.
Khan, who works as a gardener, said he found the flag on the ground and didn't realize what it represented.
His arrest comes amid ongoing tensions in the area and follows similar incidents in Uttar Pradesh where authorities are staying alert to avoid further unrest.