Man kills girl after family rejects marriage proposal
A tragic incident in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh: a 22-year-old man, Rakesh Raikwar, has been accused of killing a 15-year-old girl after her family turned down his marriage proposal.
The girl was attacked with an ax while sleeping beside her sister.
The proposal had been rejected because of age and caste differences.
Murder case filed, accused on the run
Police have filed a murder case and are actively looking for Raikwar, who fled the scene.
Additional Superintendent of Police Suryakant Sharma shared that the investigation is ongoing.