Man kills partner, her daughter in MP, leaves note confessing
In Vidisha, Madhya Pradesh, Raja (also known as Anuj Vishwakarma) allegedly strangled his live-in partner Ramsakhi Kushwaha, 36, and her three-year-old daughter Manvi.
He stayed at the scene through the night and left a confession written in lipstick on the wall above their bodies, accusing Ramsakhi of lying and infidelity.
Police confirmed both died from strangulation.
Anuj showed no remorse or fear, say investigators
Anuj was arrested at the spot after forensic experts verified he wrote the lipstick message soon after the murders.
Investigators say he showed no remorse or fear.
Ramsakhi had been living apart from her husband and was in a relationship with Anuj for several months; police say their relationship had frequent conflicts.
The investigation is ongoing as police look into what led to this tragedy.