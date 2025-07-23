Next Article
Justice Tarlok Singh Chauhan takes oath as Jharkhand HC Chief
Justice Tarlok Singh Chauhan just took charge as the new Chief Justice of the Jharkhand High Court.
The oath ceremony happened at Raj Bhavan in Ranchi, with Governor Santosh Kumar Gangwar leading the proceedings.
His appointment was officially recommended by the Supreme Court Collegium back in May.
Legal career and reforms
Justice Chauhan started out studying law at Punjab University and kicked off his legal career in Himachal Pradesh in 1989.
He became a judge at the Himachal Pradesh High Court in 2014 and later took on a permanent role.
He's also shown real interest in legal reforms—like when he joined an international program in Romania focused on child care and protection back in 2019.