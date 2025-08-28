Man rejects marriage proposal over woman's Instagram posts
A Delhi man recently declined a marriage proposal after finding out the woman regularly posts "Get Ready With Me" (GRWM) videos on Instagram.
He described her reels as "borderline thirst traps" that drew male attention, and shared his feelings in a Reddit post, which gained attention around August 28, 2025.
The post sparked widespread discussion about how social media habits can affect relationships.
GRWM videos, online debate
GRWM videos—where creators show their outfits and makeup routines—are massively popular.
After the man's story blew up online, people were split: some agreed with his concerns about attention-seeking posts, while others felt partners should respect each other's online freedom.
The debate highlights how personal boundaries and public sharing are evolving in today's relationships.