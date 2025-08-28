Man rejects marriage proposal over woman's Instagram posts India Aug 28, 2025

A Delhi man recently declined a marriage proposal after finding out the woman regularly posts "Get Ready With Me" (GRWM) videos on Instagram.

He described her reels as "borderline thirst traps" that drew male attention, and shared his feelings in a Reddit post, which gained attention around August 28, 2025.

The post sparked widespread discussion about how social media habits can affect relationships.