Man stabs woman in Ahmedabad shop after personal fallout
India
In Ahmedabad's Dani Limda area, a woman named Tamanna was attacked inside a shop on Wednesday night.
The accused, Rahim (also known as Noman Latif Sheikh), stabbed her four times after she refused to talk to him.
The whole incident was caught on CCTV and has led to a police investigation.
What led up to this?
Tamanna and Rahim were friends after her divorce, but things changed when she remarried.
Their relationship soured, and during the shop confrontation, Rahim asked why she was avoiding him.
When Tamanna didn't respond, he lashed out and fled the scene.
CCTV footage has been obtained, and further legal action is underway.