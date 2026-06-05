Mangaluru hit by heavy rains and widespread urban flooding
Mangaluru just got hit with some serious rain, over 93mm in Bala village alone on Friday, which led to major flooding across the city.
Key spots like Yekkaru, Aikala, and Surathkal also saw heavy downpours, leaving roads and neighborhoods waterlogged and daily routines pretty much upended.
Baikampady flooding stalls traffic and industry
Flooded roads have stalled traffic and industrial work in places like Baikampady Industrial Area.
Homes along the Mangaluru-Moodbidri Highway and areas near Surathkal were especially hard-hit.
Crews are out clearing blockages, including branches of a tree that fell across the road near Urwa Market, to help things get back to normal.
NDRF in Puttur before heavy rains
A 30-member NDRF team is already in Puttur for disaster response as very heavy rain with thunder showers are expected between 8:30am on June 6 and 8:30am on June 12 across Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, and Uttara Kannada.