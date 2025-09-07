Manipur: 2 militants, 2 cybercriminals arrested in separate cases India Sep 07, 2025

Manipur police just made some big arrests—two militants and two cybercriminals are now in custody.

On September 6, Sarungbam Boday Singh from the banned PREPAK group was caught in Imphal West for allegedly extorting money from locals.

Around the same time, Hodam Bikram Singh, linked to the proscribed KCP (PWG) outfit, was arrested near Thoubal district hospital, with a two-wheeler seized from his possession.