Manipur: 2 militants, 2 cybercriminals arrested in separate cases
Manipur police just made some big arrests—two militants and two cybercriminals are now in custody.
On September 6, Sarungbam Boday Singh from the banned PREPAK group was caught in Imphal West for allegedly extorting money from locals.
Around the same time, Hodam Bikram Singh, linked to the proscribed KCP (PWG) outfit, was arrested near Thoubal district hospital, with a two-wheeler seized from his possession.
Both cybercriminals were arrested on September 5
A day earlier, on September 5, Kongkham Apu Singh and Yengkhom Rasheshwori Leima were picked up in Thoubal district for running mule bank accounts—basically helping move illegal money around.
Police found incriminating items and are now digging deeper to find others involved in their network.