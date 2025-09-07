Delhi has highest mercury levels in air among major cities

A new six-year study (2018-2024) found Delhi has the most mercury in its air among the three Indian cities studied—averaging 6.9 ng/m3, way above Ahmedabad and Pune. That's about 4 times higher than what's considered "normal" for the Northern Hemisphere.

Human activities are driving these numbers up Researchers say 72-92% of this mercury pollution comes from things like burning coal, traffic, and industry—basically, human activities are driving these numbers up.

Mercury levels spike during winter nights Mercury levels spike during winter nights because more coal gets burned and stubble burning is common.

Plus, cold weather traps pollution close to where people live and breathe.