Next Article
Jharkhand: Maoist leader carrying ₹10 lakh bounty shot dead
Amit Hasda, a Maoist leader wanted by police and carrying a ₹10 lakh reward, was shot dead during a gunfight with security forces in Jharkhand's Saranda forest this week.
The clash broke out in the Saranda forest under the Goilkera police station during a security operation.
After the exchange, Hasda was found dead and police recovered an SLR rifle, explosives, and other weapons from the spot.
Encounter part of intensified action against Maoists
This encounter is part of stepped-up action against Maoist groups following a deadly September 3 ambush in Palamu district that killed two officers and left another badly hurt.
Security teams are now searching for more hideouts—especially since TSPC commander Shashikant Ganjhu, also carrying a ₹10 lakh bounty, is still on the run.