Jharkhand: Maoist leader carrying ₹10 lakh bounty shot dead India Sep 07, 2025

Amit Hasda, a Maoist leader wanted by police and carrying a ₹10 lakh reward, was shot dead during a gunfight with security forces in Jharkhand's Saranda forest this week.

The clash broke out in the Saranda forest under the Goilkera police station during a security operation.

After the exchange, Hasda was found dead and police recovered an SLR rifle, explosives, and other weapons from the spot.