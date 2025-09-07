Meta hiring Hindi-speaking contractors at $55/hr to build AI chatbots

Meta , the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, is hiring contractors. The tech giant is looking for US contractors fluent in Hindi to build AI chatbots tailored to local languages. The initiative is part of a larger plan to create character-driven chatbots across its platforms, like WhatsApp and Messenger . According to Business Insider, Meta is offering up to $55 (nearly ₹5,000) an hour for this work.

International recruitment Job requirements and language proficiencies Along with Hindi, Meta is also looking for contractors fluent in Indonesian, Spanish, and Portuguese. The company is hiring US-based contractors to work on projects related to India, Indonesia, and Mexico as part of its global strategy to develop AI chatbots. The job postings require candidates to have at least six years of experience in storytelling and character creation. They should also be well-versed in prompt engineering and AI content pipelines.

Project details Mark Zuckerberg's vision for AI companions The new project is part of Meta's effort to create AI personalities on its platforms, tailored to local languages and cultures. This move is in line with CEO Mark Zuckerberg's vision of integrating AI companions into daily life. "Over time, we'll find the vocabulary as a society to be able to articulate why that is valuable," he said in a podcast earlier this year.

Evolution Shift from celebrity avatars to user-driven chatbots Meta's journey into the world of AI chatbots began in 2023 with a series of celebrity avatars. However, the company later discontinued these and moved on to AI Studio, a platform that lets anyone create their own chatbots. Despite creator-built bots dominating its platforms, Meta is now taking a more hands-on approach by hiring contractors to shape region-specific personas for India and Indonesia.

Controversies Controversies surrounding Meta's AI chatbots Meta's growing investment in chatbots has raised concerns over user safety. A Reuters report recently found that Meta's document detailing policies on chatbot behavior permitted its AI creations to "engage a child in conversations that are romantic or sensual." The company confirmed the document's authenticity and removed sections allowing chatbots to flirt with children after US Senators called for an investigation.