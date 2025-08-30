Meta , the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, is revamping its AI chatbot training protocols to prioritize the safety of teenagers. The move comes after an investigative report highlighted the lack of AI safeguards for minors. A Meta spokesperson confirmed that chatbots will no longer engage with teenage users on sensitive topics like self-harm, suicide, disordered eating, or potentially inappropriate romantic conversations.

Acknowledgment Chatbots previously discussed sensitive topics with teens Meta spokesperson Stephanie Otway admitted that the company's chatbots could previously discuss sensitive topics with teens in ways they considered appropriate. However, the company now realizes this was a mistake. "As our community grows and technology evolves, we're continually learning about how young people may interact with these tools and strengthening our protections accordingly," Otway said.

Safeguards New safeguards being introduced Meta is now introducing new safeguards in its systems. These include training AIs not to engage with teens on sensitive topics but to guide them toward expert resources. The company is also restricting teen access to certain AI characters that could engage in inappropriate conversations. This move comes after a Reuters investigation revealed an internal Meta policy document allowing chatbots to have sexual conversations with underage users.