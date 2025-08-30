Therapy, exercise may help 'broken heart syndrome' patients: Study

CBT, exercise groups saw real improvements

In the trial, mostly women around age 66 tried either 12 weeks of cognitive behavioral therapy (CBT), personalized exercise, or just standard care.

Both the CBT and exercise groups saw real improvements: their hearts worked better, they could walk farther, and their overall fitness went up—VO2 max increased by up to 18%.

The takeaway? Simple mental health support or regular movement could make a big difference for people dealing with this tough condition.

More research is on the way to see how long these benefits last.