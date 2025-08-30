Sudhanshu Pandey talks possible return to 'Singham' franchise
What's the story
Sudhanshu Pandey, who played Rakesh Kadam in Rohit Shetty's Singham, has expressed interest in returning to the franchise. The actor told Bollywood Hungama that he would love to play the role of Kadam's son, Nitin. "It's a fantastic idea. I'd love to do that," he said when asked about the possibility of returning to the cop universe. "Yes, the franchise only started with me. If I meet Rohit Shetty, I'll 100% share this idea with him. I must tell him."
Role significance
Recap of Pandey's character in original 'Singham'
In Singham, Pandey's character, Rakesh Kadam, was pivotal to the story, despite his brief appearance. His character dies early in the movie, leaving behind his wife Megha (Sonali Kulkarni) and son Nitin (Agastya Dhanorkar). The franchise later continued with films like Singham Returns (2014) and Sooryavanshi (2021), starring Ajay Devgn and Akshay Kumar, with Devgn also appearing in Sooryavanshi as part of the extended Rohit Shetty cop universe.
Career aspirations
Pandey's plans for upcoming projects and music tour
Pandey also spoke about his future projects and said he was looking to "step up in a big way." He added, "I want to come back with a film or OTT series which can position me in a different space altogether." The actor-singer is also planning an India tour with his band Band Of Boys after their recent successful concert at Nostalgia Festival in Mumbai.