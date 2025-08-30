Sudhanshu Pandey hints at 'Singham' comeback

Sudhanshu Pandey talks possible return to 'Singham' franchise

By Apoorva Rastogi 12:42 pm Aug 30, 2025

Sudhanshu Pandey, who played Rakesh Kadam in Rohit Shetty's Singham, has expressed interest in returning to the franchise. The actor told Bollywood Hungama that he would love to play the role of Kadam's son, Nitin. "It's a fantastic idea. I'd love to do that," he said when asked about the possibility of returning to the cop universe. "Yes, the franchise only started with me. If I meet Rohit Shetty, I'll 100% share this idea with him. I must tell him."