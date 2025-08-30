'BB 19': What to expect from first 'Weekend Ka Vaar'
What's the story
The first Weekend Ka Vaar episode of Bigg Boss 19 will be aired on Saturday night on JioHotstar and Colors. The episode will see host Salman Khan interacting with the housemates and discussing their behavior in the house. This week, the nominated contestants are Abhishek Bajaj, Gaurav Khanna, Natalia Janoszek, Neelam Giri, Pranit More, Tanya Mittal, and Zeishan Quadri.
Special guests
Khan to welcome these Bollywood stars
The first episode will also see Bollywood stars Tiger Shroff, Harnaaz Sandhu, and Sonam Bajwa as special guests. They will be promoting their upcoming film Baaghi 4 on the show. The trailer of Baaghi 4 will also be launched inside the Bigg Boss house during this episode. The movie will be released on September 5.
Confrontations
Khan may call out Khanna, Bajaj
Khan is known for calling out housemates and exposing their hypocrisy. This week, he may confront the contestants over their actions in the captaincy task. There were also heated arguments between Khanna and Kunickaa Sadanand when she learned that he was against her being the captain. Per reports, Bajaj may also be called out for being physical against Baseer Ali, which is strictly against Bigg Boss rules. The episode will also feature a fun segment between Janoszek and Mridul Tiwari.
Twitter Post
Khan schools comedian More
Iss season ka pehla Weekend Ka Vaar hoga kamaal, jab Salman uthayenge Pranit ke jokes par sawaal! 👁— Bigg Boss (@BiggBoss) August 30, 2025
Dekhiye #BiggBoss19, Mon-Sun raat 9 baje @JioHotstar aur 10:30 baje @ColorsTV par.#Vaseline #AppyFizz @danubeprop @CitroenIndia#BB #BiggBoss #BB19 #BiggBoss19… pic.twitter.com/WL4jZxXelT
Twitter Post
Here's another promo
FIRST WEEKEND KA VAAR PROMO : #BB19 • #BiggBoss19 • #MridulTiwari • #AmaalMallik pic.twitter.com/Uvl5mOTwzW— 𝐒en⚡ (@sanskaaari_af) August 29, 2025
Contestants
Everything that happened in 'Bigg Boss' this week
Bigg Boss 19, which started on August 24, has been full of drama and intense fights. The show has seen the return of Farhana Bhat, who was initially evicted by her fellow housemates but sent to a secret room with special powers instead. The first week also saw a captaincy task won by Sadanand with Ali's help.