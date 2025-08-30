LOADING...
'BB 19': What to expect from first 'Weekend Ka Vaar'
'BB 19' is hosted by Salman Khan

'BB 19': What to expect from first 'Weekend Ka Vaar'

By Isha Sharma
Aug 30, 2025
12:38 pm
What's the story

The first Weekend Ka Vaar episode of Bigg Boss 19 will be aired on Saturday night on JioHotstar and Colors. The episode will see host Salman Khan interacting with the housemates and discussing their behavior in the house. This week, the nominated contestants are Abhishek Bajaj, Gaurav Khanna, Natalia Janoszek, Neelam Giri, Pranit More, Tanya Mittal, and Zeishan Quadri.

Special guests

Khan to welcome these Bollywood stars

The first episode will also see Bollywood stars Tiger Shroff, Harnaaz Sandhu, and Sonam Bajwa as special guests. They will be promoting their upcoming film Baaghi 4 on the show. The trailer of Baaghi 4 will also be launched inside the Bigg Boss house during this episode. The movie will be released on September 5.

Confrontations

Khan may call out Khanna, Bajaj

Khan is known for calling out housemates and exposing their hypocrisy. This week, he may confront the contestants over their actions in the captaincy task. There were also heated arguments between Khanna and Kunickaa Sadanand when she learned that he was against her being the captain. Per reports, Bajaj may also be called out for being physical against Baseer Ali, which is strictly against Bigg Boss rules. The episode will also feature a fun segment between Janoszek and Mridul Tiwari.

Khan schools comedian More

Here's another promo 

Contestants

Everything that happened in 'Bigg Boss' this week

Bigg Boss 19, which started on August 24, has been full of drama and intense fights. The show has seen the return of Farhana Bhat, who was initially evicted by her fellow housemates but sent to a secret room with special powers instead. The first week also saw a captaincy task won by Sadanand with Ali's help.