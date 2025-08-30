Box office buzz: 'Dhumketu' crosses ₹10cr in 4 days
Bengali films are having a real moment this year, with box office records tumbling.
Dhumketu, a romantic action thriller released on August 14, just set a new high for opening day collections and crossed ₹10 crore in four days.
Its producer Rana Sarkar is even looking to release it in Bangladesh after the strong response.
Other recent hits and reasons behind revival
It's not just Dhumketu—hits like The Eken: Benaras-e Bibhishika and KillBill Society are winning audiences, and in the case of KillBill Society, critics as well.
This fresh wave comes after a rough patch for Tollywood.
Smart marketing moves, flash mobs, and support from the West Bengal government (like mandating prime-time slots for Bengali movies) are helping keep local films in the limelight.
All signs point to a lasting revival for Bengali cinema!