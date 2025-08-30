Box office buzz: 'Dhumketu' crosses ₹10cr in 4 days

Other recent hits and reasons behind revival

It's not just Dhumketu—hits like The Eken: Benaras-e Bibhishika and KillBill Society are winning audiences, and in the case of KillBill Society, critics as well.

This fresh wave comes after a rough patch for Tollywood.

Smart marketing moves, flash mobs, and support from the West Bengal government (like mandating prime-time slots for Bengali movies) are helping keep local films in the limelight.

All signs point to a lasting revival for Bengali cinema!