NewsBytes recommends: 'Do You Wanna Partner' trailer--quirky, funny, and refreshing Entertainment Aug 30, 2025

The trailer for "Do You Wanna Partner," a new series from Dharmatic Entertainment, just dropped and it's got a quirky twist: Tamannaah Bhatia and Diana Penty play best friends who launch a craft beer startup but, to get taken seriously in their male-dominated field, invent an imaginary male co-founder.

The show blends comedy with real talk about friendship and entrepreneurship, and lands on Prime Video September 12, 2024.