NewsBytes recommends: 'Do You Wanna Partner' trailer--quirky, funny, and refreshing
The trailer for "Do You Wanna Partner," a new series from Dharmatic Entertainment, just dropped and it's got a quirky twist: Tamannaah Bhatia and Diana Penty play best friends who launch a craft beer startup but, to get taken seriously in their male-dominated field, invent an imaginary male co-founder.
The show blends comedy with real talk about friendship and entrepreneurship, and lands on Prime Video September 12, 2024.
Trailer launch adds Sufi Motiwala to cast
The Mumbai trailer launch saw newcomer Sufi Motiwala join the cast alongside Bhatia, Penty, producer Karan Johar, and directors Archit Kumar and Collin D'Cunha.
The supporting lineup features familiar faces like Nakuul Mehta, Jaaved Jaaferi, Neeraj Kabi, and Shweta Tiwari—making this one to keep an eye on if you're into offbeat comedies with heart.