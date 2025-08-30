Lotus Emira sports car to go hybrid in 2027

Lotus has confirmed plans to introduce a plug-in hybrid (PHEV) version of its Emira sports car in 2027. The move is part of a larger strategy to comply with the Euro 7 emissions regulation changes. The new model will feature the same 'Hyper Hybrid' technology that will debut in an SUV later this year, likely the Eletre.

Engine transition Lotus likely to discontinue Emira Turbo The current four-cylinder Emira Turbo, powered by a Mercedes-AMG petrol engine, is likely to be discontinued as part of the EU7 makeover. The Emira V6, which uses a Toyota engine, can't be upgraded to meet new regulations. Lotus CEO Feng Qingfeng said the PHEV technology will be integrated into the Emira as part of a closer collaboration between Lotus Technology in China and Lotus Cars in the UK.

Operational focus Ambitious goals for the company Despite recent layoffs and restructuring, Feng reaffirmed his commitment to the UK arm of Lotus. He said, "We have ambitious goals for the Lotus Cars operation in the future." This comes as a relief for employees at the company's production plant in Hethel, Norfolk. The decision to introduce PHEV technology into Emira is part of this commitment and a closer collaboration with Lotus Technology in China.