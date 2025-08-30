Lotus Emira sports car to go hybrid in 2027
What's the story
Lotus has confirmed plans to introduce a plug-in hybrid (PHEV) version of its Emira sports car in 2027. The move is part of a larger strategy to comply with the Euro 7 emissions regulation changes. The new model will feature the same 'Hyper Hybrid' technology that will debut in an SUV later this year, likely the Eletre.
Engine transition
Lotus likely to discontinue Emira Turbo
The current four-cylinder Emira Turbo, powered by a Mercedes-AMG petrol engine, is likely to be discontinued as part of the EU7 makeover. The Emira V6, which uses a Toyota engine, can't be upgraded to meet new regulations. Lotus CEO Feng Qingfeng said the PHEV technology will be integrated into the Emira as part of a closer collaboration between Lotus Technology in China and Lotus Cars in the UK.
Operational focus
Ambitious goals for the company
Despite recent layoffs and restructuring, Feng reaffirmed his commitment to the UK arm of Lotus. He said, "We have ambitious goals for the Lotus Cars operation in the future." This comes as a relief for employees at the company's production plant in Hethel, Norfolk. The decision to introduce PHEV technology into Emira is part of this commitment and a closer collaboration with Lotus Technology in China.
Financial outlook
Lotus posted $313M loss in H1 2025
In the first half of 2025, Lotus posted a net loss of $313 million, an improvement over the previous half-year performance when it lost $424 million. The company's shift to PHEV technology comes after its electric Eletre SUV and Emeya saloon fell short of ambitious targets amid luxury car buyers' reluctance to switch to EVs.