Chevrolet's futuristic Corvette CX and CX.R supercars revealed

Corvette tradition meets cutting-edge tech

The Corvette CX uses a high-tech Vacuum Fan System for extra grip and downforce, plus a canopy cabin and digital heads-up display for that next-level driving vibe.

As Phil Zak from Chevy puts it, the cars carry the Corvette tradition into the future while respecting its historical design roots.

Meanwhile, the CX.R blends a twin-turbo V8 with three electric motors—built purely for virtual racing thrills.

Both concepts hit Gran Turismo 7 later this month (August 2025).