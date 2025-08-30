Chevrolet's futuristic Corvette CX and CX.R supercars revealed
Chevrolet just revealed two seriously futuristic rides—the all-electric Corvette CX and the hybrid CX.R Vision Gran Turismo—both packing over 2,000hp and coming soon to Gran Turismo 7.
The CX is all about sleek aerodynamics and a fighter-jet-inspired cockpit, while the game-only CX.R rocks a bold yellow-and-black racing look with a unique hybrid setup.
Corvette tradition meets cutting-edge tech
The Corvette CX uses a high-tech Vacuum Fan System for extra grip and downforce, plus a canopy cabin and digital heads-up display for that next-level driving vibe.
As Phil Zak from Chevy puts it, the cars carry the Corvette tradition into the future while respecting its historical design roots.
Meanwhile, the CX.R blends a twin-turbo V8 with three electric motors—built purely for virtual racing thrills.
Both concepts hit Gran Turismo 7 later this month (August 2025).