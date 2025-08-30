Next Article
Tesla's 2026 Model Y Performance debuts with 580km of range
Tesla just dropped the 2026 Model Y Performance, bringing a fresh look and some serious upgrades to its best-selling EV.
You get up to 580km of range (WLTP), making it both fast and practical for everyday drives or weekend escapes.
The EV comes with a premium sound system
The new Model Y stands out with bold front intakes, a carbon fiber spoiler, exclusive badges, and big 21-inch Arachnid wheels.
Inside feels premium too: there are sporty heated/ventilated seats with built-in headrests, a bigger 16-inch touchscreen up front, carbon fiber trim on the dash, plus an upgraded 15-speaker sound system with subwoofer for those road trip playlists.