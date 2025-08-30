Toyota reports record July sales, with hybrids leading the way
Toyota just hit a new milestone, selling 963,796 vehicles worldwide in July 2025—their best July ever.
Their hybrid-first approach is paying off: over six million Toyotas have been sold so far this year, and 40% of them are electrified models.
While full battery EVs are still a small slice, Toyota set a personal best for BEV sales this month with almost 18,000 units.
North America drove sales, with Europe and China also contributing
North America led the charge with over 254,000 vehicles sold in July, thanks to strong demand for hybrids and favorites like the Tacoma and 4Runner.
Europe saw year-over-year growth despite industry headwinds.
In China, Toyota moved over 151,000 cars—hybrids and the bZ3X EV contributed to strong sales.
Japan also kept things steady with more than 135,000 sales.
With global EV demand cooling off lately, Toyota's focus on hybrids under chairman Akio Toyoda seems to be keeping them ahead of the curve—and they're not slowing down anytime soon.