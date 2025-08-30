Toyota reports record July sales, with hybrids leading the way

North America drove sales, with Europe and China also contributing

North America led the charge with over 254,000 vehicles sold in July, thanks to strong demand for hybrids and favorites like the Tacoma and 4Runner.

Europe saw year-over-year growth despite industry headwinds.

In China, Toyota moved over 151,000 cars—hybrids and the bZ3X EV contributed to strong sales.

Japan also kept things steady with more than 135,000 sales.

With global EV demand cooling off lately, Toyota's focus on hybrids under chairman Akio Toyoda seems to be keeping them ahead of the curve—and they're not slowing down anytime soon.