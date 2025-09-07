Mark your calendars for the Blood Moon on September 7-8

When and how to watch it in India

The eclipse starts with a faint shadow at 8:58pm gets more noticeable by 9:57pm and hits full "Blood Moon" mode at 11:00pm (peaking at 11:41pm).

The show wraps up just after midnight on September 8.

Whether you're in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata or pretty much anywhere in India, you'll get a great view—so maybe grab your friends and look up!