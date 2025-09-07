Next Article
Mark your calendars for the Blood Moon on September 7-8
Get ready for a total lunar eclipse—also called a Blood Moon—on the night of September 7-8, 2025.
As Earth moves between the Sun and the Moon, you'll see the Moon turn a dramatic red in the sky.
It's one of those rare moments when stargazing feels extra special.
When and how to watch it in India
The eclipse starts with a faint shadow at 8:58pm gets more noticeable by 9:57pm and hits full "Blood Moon" mode at 11:00pm (peaking at 11:41pm).
The show wraps up just after midnight on September 8.
Whether you're in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata or pretty much anywhere in India, you'll get a great view—so maybe grab your friends and look up!