Apple now lets you record your iPhone screen in high-res

Apple is finally letting iPhone and iPad users record their screens in the same quality as they see them. The change comes with the latest beta of iOS 26, which upgrades screen recordings to full resolution. This long-awaited update addresses a major limitation of Apple's native screen recording feature that was introduced in 2017 with iOS 11.

Resolution limitation Screen recordings no longer look blurry Despite the introduction of native screen recording, users were limited to a maximum resolution of 1920 pixels on the long edge. This meant that no matter how high-resolution your iPhone's display was, recordings would always look like a blurry, compressed downgrade. The new beta version of iOS 26 fixes this issue by allowing screen recordings at the full native resolution of your device.

Enhanced clarity Recordings now match your device's native resolution The update drastically improves the quality of screen recordings. For example, on the iPhone 16 Pro Max, recordings now match the panel's resolution at a crisp 1320x2868 pixels instead of the previous 884x1920 pixels. This means that users can now capture sharp and clear footage that looks just like what they see on their screens.