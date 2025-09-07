Microsoft's Azure service crippled due to Red Sea cable cuts

Microsoft has warned its Azure users of possible service disruptions due to multiple undersea fiber cuts in the Red Sea. The tech giant said that this could lead to increased latency, especially for traffic originating or terminating in Asia and Europe. "Undersea fiber cuts can take time to repair; as such, we will continuously monitor, rebalance, and optimize routing," Microsoft said in a status update.

Connectivity impact Red Sea's significance for global internet connectivity The Red Sea is a major route for global internet connectivity, with many subsea cables running through its shallow waters. These cables carry about 17% of the world's internet traffic, linking Europe and Asia. The recent cuts have hit several major cables, including SEACOM/TGN-EA, AAE-1, and EIG. This has disrupted a large chunk of the data flow between continents.

Mitigation efforts Azure reroutes traffic, resulting in higher latency In light of the disruption, Azure, the world's second-largest cloud provider after Amazon's AWS, has rerouted traffic via alternate network paths. However, this rerouting has resulted in higher-than-normal latency. "We do expect higher latency on some traffic that previously traversed through the Middle East," Microsoft said in its service health status update for Azure service.