WhatsApp introduces AI-generated backgrounds for video calls: How to use

WhatsApp has announced the launch of a new feature that uses artificial intelligence (AI) to create unique backgrounds for camera and video calls. The innovative tool, powered by Meta AI, generates one-of-a-kind visuals in real time while ensuring the complete privacy and security of call data. The feature is currently being rolled out to select users on the latest versions of WhatsApp for Android and iOS .

User guide How to create a custom background To use the AI-powered background feature, users must open the camera and tap the call effects button. From there, they can select backgrounds and choose "Create with AI." After describing their desired background in a few words, Meta AI generates an image in real time. Once confirmed, this new background instantly replaces the real environment seen on camera.

Customization Use cases for AI-generated backgrounds The AI-powered backgrounds are particularly useful when the preloaded options by WhatsApp don't meet a user's needs. For instance, if someone wants to create a fantasy landscape or an artistic pattern that doesn't exist in real life, they can use this feature. It is perfect for times when users want to express themselves creatively, hide a messy room, or match the mood of a conversation.

Security assurance Your calls remain end-to-end encrypted Even with the introduction of AI-generated backgrounds, WhatsApp's commitment to privacy remains unchanged. All calls and chats continue to be protected with end-to-end encryption, meaning no one (not even WhatsApp or Meta) can read, listen to, or share them. Choosing an AI background only changes the visual appearance of your environment without compromising call privacy in any way.