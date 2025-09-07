Total lunar eclipse on September 7-8: Timing, visibility, how to watch
Get ready for a total lunar eclipse—aka the "blood moon"—lighting up the night sky on September 7-8, 2025.
The event will be visible across Asia, Western Australia, eastern Africa, and parts of Europe.
In India, you can catch it from 8:58pm to 1:42am IST, with the peak at 11:41pm.
How to watch the eclipse
You don't need any special gear—just step outside! Major Indian cities like Delhi, Mumbai, and Bengaluru will have a great view.
During the main phase (about 11:00pm-12:22am IST), the moon turns red thanks to sunlight filtering through Earth's atmosphere—a cool effect called Rayleigh scattering.
Tips for photographers
Want that perfect shot? Try a 1-2 seconds exposure at ISO 400-800 and zoom in during totality for crisp details.
This blood moon is extra special in India; temples in Varanasi and Ayodhya may close for rituals during this time.
It wraps up this year's eclipse season before the next lunar eclipse in March 2026.