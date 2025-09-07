Total lunar eclipse on September 7-8: Timing, visibility, how to watch

You don't need any special gear—just step outside! Major Indian cities like Delhi , Mumbai , and Bengaluru will have a great view. During the main phase (about 11:00pm-12:22am IST), the moon turns red thanks to sunlight filtering through Earth's atmosphere—a cool effect called Rayleigh scattering.

Tips for photographers

Want that perfect shot? Try a 1-2 seconds exposure at ISO 400-800 and zoom in during totality for crisp details.

This blood moon is extra special in India; temples in Varanasi and Ayodhya may close for rituals during this time.

It wraps up this year's eclipse season before the next lunar eclipse in March 2026.