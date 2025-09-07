Starlink prepares for India debut with key partnerships

Elon Musk 's satellite broadband venture, Starlink, is gearing up for its India debut. The company has begun discussions with major telecom operators such as Bharti Airtel, Reliance Jio , and Tata Communications, according to The Economic Times. It is also in talks with fiber players and internet exchanges to set up the necessary infrastructure for its services in the country.

Strategic alliances Collaborations with data center operators and internet exchanges Starlink is also working with data center operators like Sify Technologies, STT, Equinix, and CtrlS Datacenters. Internet exchange providers DE-CIX and Extreme are also part of the talks. Fiber infrastructure companies such as Microscan are in the mix too. Analysts estimate that Starlink's initial investment in India could be around ₹500 crore ($60 million).

Regulatory clearances Approvals and ground stations Starlink has already received the necessary approvals from Indian regulators and has been allocated trial bandwidth. The company has also identified 17 sites across India for its ground stations. These stations will play a crucial role in connecting its low-earth orbit (LEO) satellites with terrestrial fiber and data networks, as per Indian regulations requiring all downlink traffic to be stored and routed locally.

Expansion strategy Preparing for competition in satellite broadband space Starlink's early partnerships with fiber and data center providers indicate that it is "gearing for scale," especially with competition from Bharti-backed Eutelsat OneWeb, Reliance Jio's satcom joint venture with SES, Amazon's Project Kuiper, and Apple's satcom partner Globalstar. Last week, DE-CIX confirmed its partnership with Starlink while Extreme IXP said the satellite operator has already connected to its Mumbai port.