AI is making doctors endorse fake products

The scams have popped up everywhere

The scams have popped up everywhere—Facebook, TikTok, Amazon, YouTube—with AI making the fakes look scarily real.

Even after warnings from doctors and general warnings from regulators about counterfeit or fraudulent health products online, bogus products stayed online until recently.

Companies like Meta are now removing these impersonations, but with so many convincing fakes out there, it's still a challenge for both platforms and authorities to keep up.