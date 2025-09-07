AI is making doctors endorse fake products
Scammers are using AI to create fake videos of real doctors, like Dr. Robert Lustig, making it look like they're endorsing sketchy weight loss and wellness products—without their consent.
In some cases, these AI impersonations even include fake regulatory logos to trick people, turning trusted medical names into tools for fraud.
The scams have popped up everywhere—Facebook, TikTok, Amazon, YouTube—with AI making the fakes look scarily real.
Even after warnings from doctors and general warnings from regulators about counterfeit or fraudulent health products online, bogus products stayed online until recently.
Companies like Meta are now removing these impersonations, but with so many convincing fakes out there, it's still a challenge for both platforms and authorities to keep up.