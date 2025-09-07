Starlink's ₹500cr India entry: Ties with Airtel, Jio, Tata likely

Starlink's investment comes amid growing competition in satcom space

This investment covers regulatory approvals and trial bandwidth, plus 17 key ground station sites that will connect Starlink's satellites directly to Indian networks—meeting local data rules.

With India's space market expected to hit $44 billion by 2033, Starlink's move comes just as competition heats up from rivals like Eutelsat OneWeb and Jio's satcom venture with SES.

If all goes well, faster internet could be coming soon—even in places regular broadband can't reach.