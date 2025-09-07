Starlink's ₹500cr India entry: Ties with Airtel, Jio, Tata likely
Elon Musk's Starlink is gearing up to launch its satellite internet service in India, with plans to invest about ₹500 crore.
The company is holding advanced talks with big telecom names like Bharti Airtel, Reliance Jio, and Tata Communications to build the ground infrastructure needed for smooth connectivity.
They're also holding discussions with data centers like Sify Technologies and internet exchanges such as DE-CIX.
Starlink's investment comes amid growing competition in satcom space
This investment covers regulatory approvals and trial bandwidth, plus 17 key ground station sites that will connect Starlink's satellites directly to Indian networks—meeting local data rules.
With India's space market expected to hit $44 billion by 2033, Starlink's move comes just as competition heats up from rivals like Eutelsat OneWeb and Jio's satcom venture with SES.
If all goes well, faster internet could be coming soon—even in places regular broadband can't reach.