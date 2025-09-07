Hazratbal shrine: National emblem debate sparks political reactions India Sep 07, 2025

A mob recently damaged the Ashoka Emblem on the foundation stone at Srinagar's Hazratbal Shrine, which is famous for housing a relic of Prophet Muhammad.

Dr. Darakshan Andrabi, Chairperson of J&K Waqf Board, called it a "terrorist attack" and reminded everyone that the shrine stands for peace and unity.

The incident has sparked new debates about whether national symbols belong at religious sites, with some saying the emblem goes against Islamic beliefs.