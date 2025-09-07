Anant Ambani attends Lalbaugcha Raja Ganesh idol immersion
Recently, Anant Ambani—son of Mukesh Ambani—joined the massive Lalbaugcha Raja Ganesh idol immersion in Mumbai.
The event wrapped up 10 days of vibrant festival celebrations, drawing huge crowds to say goodbye to Lord Ganesha amid chants, festive celebrations, and traditional performances.
Anant's presence added to the excitement of the event
Anant was spotted near the idol as it made its way through packed streets toward Girgaum Chowpatty for immersion in the Arabian Sea.
The day featured energetic Mardani Khel martial arts performances and included other famous idols like Chinchpoklicha Chintamani and Mumbaicha Raja.
Ganesh visarjan across Maharashtra
Ganesh Visarjan wasn't just a Mumbai thing—it lit up cities like Nagpur and Pune too.
Even with over 18,000 idols were immersed in Mumbai alone this year, showing just how deeply this festival is woven into Maharashtra's culture.